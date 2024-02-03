59°
VIDEO: Home along Wilmot Street engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon

1 hour 56 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, February 03 2024 Feb 3, 2024 February 03, 2024 5:33 PM February 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A home along Wilmot Street burned down Saturday afternoon and fire investigators are working to determine what started the blaze. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a home near the corner of Wilmot Street and Conrad Drive caught on fire just after 4 p.m. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control. 

A video showed flames flying above the home and smoke filling the area. Fire officials said the one resident was out of the home when first responders arrived. Firefighters had to battle the flames near live overhead powerlines and during heavy rain. There were no injuries and the fire did not spread to neighboring properties, but the home is  considered a total loss. 

No more information was immediately available. 

