59°
Latest Weather Blog
71-year-old inmate dies in Angola, autopsy ordered
ANGOLA - A 71-year-old inmate died inside Louisiana State Penitentiary and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
The Department of Corrections said inmate William Johanson died on Friday. DOC gave no details about what happened, but said the death is under investigation.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Robert Carradine, 'Revenge of the Nerds' and 'Lizzie McGuire' star, dies at...
-
Lt. Gov. Nungesser 'pardons' crawfish named after Tony Chachere to mark start...
-
Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's annual MPAC fundraiser returns in March
-
Multiple parishes across Capital region, western Mississippi under burn bans amid wildfires
-
Man accused of shooting at Port Allen Walmart apprehended in Mississippi, to...