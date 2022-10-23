64°
VIDEO: Flames shoot out of Central home's windows; deputies looking for arsonist responsible
CENTRAL - A home caught on fire and flames shot out of the windows and openings while firefighters tried to calm the blaze Sunday night.
According to the Central Fire Department, no one was at the home on Lovett Road when it caught fire Sunday night.
The fire is being investigated as an arson.
