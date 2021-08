VIDEO: Chalmette ferry breaks loose in Mississippi River

CHALMETTE - Officials said dangerous storm conditions knocked a ferry loose in St. Bernard Parish Sunday morning.

Video showed the Chalmette ferry loose in the Mississippi River as Hurricane Ida moved into the area. St. Bernard Parish officials told WDSU that the ferry was grounded as of around 3 p.m.

Officials said the Algiers ferry also broke loose but has since run aground.