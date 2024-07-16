82°
Latest Weather Blog
Victoria Cox pleads not guilty to kidnapping, murder charges in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. - A woman accused of kidnapping two children — one of which was killed — after their mother was murdered in her Tangipahoa Parish home was arraigned in Mississippi on Tuesday.
According to WWL, Victoria Cox pleaded not guilty to capital murder, kidnapping, and sexual battery charges. Law enforcement said Cox worked with Callihan after he killed 35-year-old Callie Brunett. They say Cox and Callihan abducted Brunett's two children and drove them across state lines, where 4-year-old Erin Brunett was found dead.
Trending News
Cox and her alleged accomplice face charges in both Louisiana and Mississippi. At some point, Cox will be arraigned in Louisiana nad booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
Still no answers from Plaquemine officials on high utility bills
-
Koch Methanol is expansion project continues despite residents concerns
-
Air conditioning coming to school buses in the capitol region following last...
-
After being evicted after moving out of apartment, man receives help from...
Sports Video
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
SEC Media Days Day 2: Oklahoma enters the conference; 'Horns Down' wont...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ