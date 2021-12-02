Victim said she blacked out before being raped at former deputy's home, learned about it years later

Melanie Curtin entering the Livingston Parish courthouse

LIVINGSTON - A person who was raped at a sheriff's deputy's home while she was unconscious said she first learned of the assault years later when investigators stumbled across video of the crime.

The victim, whom WBRZ is not identifying by name, took the stand in day three of Melanie Curtin's trial for aggravated rape and video voyeurism.

Prosecutors say Curtin and Dennis Perkins, a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy who was fired in 2019 amid an avalanche sex crime accusations, raped the woman while she was unresponsive at Perkins' home in 2014.

The victim, who was at one time romantically involved with Perkins, told jurors that she went to his house to watch a movie the night of the assault. She only remembered having drinks and that she woke up with a hangover the next day.

That victim wouldn't learn about what happened that night for another five years, when Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia—a former school teacher—were arrested in a child sex crimes case. Investigators uncovered a recording of the rape while combing through a stash of illicit photos and videos found in the couple's home.

Detectives were able to identify the woman by her tattoo and notified her of the video. She told the court Thursday that she broke down in tears when she realized what happened.

While the victim was unsure whether she was drugged, she said she did not remember taking any drinks from Perkins or Curtin. She added that the former deputy would sometimes bring home evidence bags containing narcotics, though she wasn't certain what kind of drugs were in those bags.

The woman's testimony comes a day after jurors were made to watch the graphic 17-minute recording of the assault.

Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, who have filed for divorce since their arrests in 2019, are slated to go to trial separately for a slew of sex-related crimes.