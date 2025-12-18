Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Ben Miles, son of Les Miles, joining Southern University's coaching staff as tight ends coach
BATON ROUGE — Southern University football coach Marshall Faulk is expected to hire Florida State graduate assistant Ben Miles to be the team's tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator as the team tries to reinvent itself following a 2-10 season, CBS Sports reports.
Miles, son of former LSU head coach Les Miles, would be returning to Baton Rouge after stints with the Noles and the Texas A&M Aggies.
Florida State graduate assistant Ben Miles is set to be hired as Marshall Faulk’s tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Southern, a source tells @CBSSports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 18, 2025
A return to Baton Rouge for the son of former LSU head coach Les Miles. Before FSU, he worked at Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/nckVvaP3rr
Miles would join Faulk's coaching staff alongside former Rams player Todd Lyght as defensive coordinator, and former Tulane head coach Curtis Johnson as assistant coach. The Jaguars' 2026 staff will also include Kyle Caskey, who Faulk and athletic director Roman Banks say will lead the team's offense.
