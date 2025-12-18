80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: Ben Miles, son of Les Miles, joining Southern University's coaching staff as tight ends coach

1 hour 5 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, December 18 2025 Dec 18, 2025 December 18, 2025 11:55 AM December 18, 2025 in News
Source: CBS Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University football coach Marshall Faulk is expected to hire Florida State graduate assistant Ben Miles to be the team's tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator as the team tries to reinvent itself following a 2-10 season, CBS Sports reports. 

Miles, son of former LSU head coach Les Miles, would be returning to Baton Rouge after stints with the Noles and the Texas A&M Aggies. 

Trending News

Miles would join Faulk's coaching staff alongside former Rams player Todd Lyght as defensive coordinator, and former Tulane head coach Curtis Johnson as assistant coach. The Jaguars' 2026 staff will also include Kyle Caskey, who Faulk and athletic director Roman Banks say will lead the team's offense. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days