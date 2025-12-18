REPORT: Ben Miles, son of Les Miles, joining Southern University's coaching staff as tight ends coach

BATON ROUGE — Southern University football coach Marshall Faulk is expected to hire Florida State graduate assistant Ben Miles to be the team's tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator as the team tries to reinvent itself following a 2-10 season, CBS Sports reports.

Miles, son of former LSU head coach Les Miles, would be returning to Baton Rouge after stints with the Noles and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Miles would join Faulk's coaching staff alongside former Rams player Todd Lyght as defensive coordinator, and former Tulane head coach Curtis Johnson as assistant coach. The Jaguars' 2026 staff will also include Kyle Caskey, who Faulk and athletic director Roman Banks say will lead the team's offense.