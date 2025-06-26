Victim's father speaks after 15-year-old arrested in club shooting that killed one, injured five

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a 15-year-old male involved in the shooting at an after hours club off Choctaw Drive early Sunday morning.

Police said Prenesha Wagner, 24, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire between a group of unknown individuals.

The 15-year-old male suspect is charged with principal to first-degree murder, and six counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder. The suspect is in Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said there was enough evidence to make a first arrest.

“He didn't actually commit or pull the trigger, but he was there and he has information relative to that particular incident,” McKneely said.

Wagner's father, Prede Albert, said it's sad to see someone that young being accused of a crime.

"A 15-year-old child outside at that time in the morning with guns, I mean that's crazy," Albert said.

Almost a week after Wagner's death, flyers were circulating social media about a party being held at the same location where she was shot and killed.

Albert said he thought the party was in her honor until he thought it over more.

“I learned about some other stuff going on so I just said, 'no, I don’t think it was a good idea' so I got everybody to take it off social media,” Albert said.

Albert said all he's asking for now is to let his family grieve and his daughter rest in peace.

"They're not giving us enough time for us to mourn and grieve. It's more mess and drama already, that's one of the reasons why my daughter isn't here now," he said.

Albert said he is thankful for the agency's efforts in working on the case.

Officials stated that more arrests are expected, and they are seeking the community's assistance in their investigation.