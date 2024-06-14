93°
Latest Weather Blog
Victim killed in Thursday shooting on Pocahontas Street identified
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police on Friday identified the victim killed in a Thursday morning shooting on Pocahontas Street.
The 10:30 a.m. shooting left Leslie Bourgeois, 58, dead. She was found in a home on Pocahontas Street near the intersection of Madison Avenue.
Trending News
Police said they are still investigating the circumstances around Bourgeois' death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Accomplice arrested following Loranger murder and kidnapping
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night