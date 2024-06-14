93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Victim killed in Thursday shooting on Pocahontas Street identified

Friday, June 14 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police on Friday identified the victim killed in a Thursday morning shooting on Pocahontas Street.

The 10:30 a.m. shooting left Leslie Bourgeois, 58, dead. She was found in a home on Pocahontas Street near the intersection of Madison Avenue.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances around Bourgeois' death.

