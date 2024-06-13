90°
Police investigating fatal shooting Thursday morning that left one person dead

Thursday, June 13 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. 

According to emergency officials, the coroner's office was called to the 2200 of Pocahontas Street near the intersection of Madison Avenue. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

