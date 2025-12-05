LSU signs No. 1 overall recruit, EDGE standout Lamar Brown from U-High

BATON ROUGE - Lamar Brown is staying home! LSU officially signed the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit Friday afternoon.

The five-star defensive lineman from University Lab has been committed to the Tigers since July and never wavered, even after former head coach Brian Kelly’s departure. Brown was seen meeting with new head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday, shortly after Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge to take the job.

Brown becomes LSU’s first No. 1 overall signee since Leonard Fournette in 2014.