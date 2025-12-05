47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Manager at contractor business accused of stealing nearly $2,000 through fraudulent checks

3 hours 44 seconds ago Friday, December 05 2025 Dec 5, 2025 December 05, 2025 2:43 PM December 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A manager at CDR General Contractors allegedly stole $1,900 from the business by writing fraudulent checks in the name of a former employee and depositing them into a coworker's account.

Nicholas Spears, 24, was arrested Thursday by the Baton Rouge Police Department on felony charges of access device fraud, forgery, bank fraud and monetary instrument abuse.

According to arrest documents, Spears allegedly told a coworker he could make money just by giving Spears his bank account information. Spears allegedly wrote two fraudulent checks from the business to his coworker's bank account, but wrote a former employee's name on the checks. 

Trending News

Police spoke to the former employee, who said he knew nothing about the checks and wanted to pursue charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days