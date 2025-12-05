Woman arrested for aggravated arson after fire at Hammond apartment complex

HAMMOND - Officials arrested a woman for arson following an apartment fire in November, the Hammond Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to a fire at the apartments located at 1210 Phoenix Square. Officials said the fire consisted of a pile of burning clothes in a bedroom.

Investigators reviewed the initial 911 call where the caller, Linda Williams Frazier, stated she lit a pile of her clothes on fire and did not want her neighbor, who was home at the time, to die. The caller, before being taken to the hospital for evaluation, said she intentionally set the fire.

Frazier was arrested on one count of aggravated arson.