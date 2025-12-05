47°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested for aggravated arson after fire at Hammond apartment complex
HAMMOND - Officials arrested a woman for arson following an apartment fire in November, the Hammond Fire Department said.
Fire crews responded to a fire at the apartments located at 1210 Phoenix Square. Officials said the fire consisted of a pile of burning clothes in a bedroom.
Investigators reviewed the initial 911 call where the caller, Linda Williams Frazier, stated she lit a pile of her clothes on fire and did not want her neighbor, who was home at the time, to die. The caller, before being taken to the hospital for evaluation, said she intentionally set the fire.
Trending News
Frazier was arrested on one count of aggravated arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Glen Oaks High School's new Theatrical Arts Department puts on inaugural production...
-
Get 2 Moving: Skateboarding at Perkins Road Community Park
-
Westdale Middle School closing tomorrow due to sewage issue
-
Having trouble with your toilets? City says heavy rain impacting sewer systems
-
Accused drug dealer escapes from Vermilion Parish Jail, sheriff says
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
-
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday