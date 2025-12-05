Another man arrested for allegedly shooting at three women during November drug deal

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested another man on Thursday for shooting at three women trying to buy marijuana.

According to arrest documents, three women were trying to buy weed from 29-year-old Kunta Taylor at Clarksdale Apartment on Swan Avenue on Nov. 19. When they arrived, they saw the girlfriend of 29-year-old Darius Schaffer. The three women told Schaffer's girlfriend they were there to see Taylor before being told to wait.

Documents say about 15 minutes later, Schaffer walked up to the women's car and, when one of them opened a door, pointed a gun inside the car at them. Taylor then walked up holding an AR-style rifle and began shooting at the car.

An arrest warrant says the woman driving the car drove away, but the woman who had opened the door for Schaffer fell out. She was able to escape and run to a Southern Unversity Police officer for help. Taylor and Schaffer allegedly kept shooting at the car as it drove off.

Taylor and Schaffer were later seen leaving the apartment complex in the backseat of a car.

Schaffer was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.