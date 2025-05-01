85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim in shooting at east Baton Rouge apartment complex dies from injuries

2 hours 51 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, May 01 2025 May 1, 2025 May 01, 2025 9:36 AM May 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot at an apartment complex on South Harrell's Ferry Road died from his injuries, deputies said. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim, who was later identified as David Turley III, died in the hospital after he was shot at The Reserve at White Oak, an apartment complex in east Baton Rouge. 

Detectives said the shooting was still under investigation and that no arrests have been made. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days