Victim in shooting at east Baton Rouge apartment complex dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot at an apartment complex on South Harrell's Ferry Road died from his injuries, deputies said.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim, who was later identified as David Turley III, died in the hospital after he was shot at The Reserve at White Oak, an apartment complex in east Baton Rouge.

Detectives said the shooting was still under investigation and that no arrests have been made.