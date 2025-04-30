77°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in shooting at The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex of South Harrells Ferry Road, officials said.
The person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to officials.
Trending News
Another person was shot at the complex Monday night. No officials confirmed if the incident is connected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bill that would have let parishes vote on carbon sequestration wells in...
-
LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week
-
Orange soda spills on intersection
-
2une In Previews: You Aren't Alone mental health and live art event
-
Southeastern University Police seeking two suspects in vehicle burglaries, theft