One injured in shooting at The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex

2 hours 21 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, April 30 2025 Apr 30, 2025 April 30, 2025 6:54 PM April 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex of South Harrells Ferry Road, officials said.

The person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to officials. 

Another person was shot at the complex Monday night. No officials confirmed if the incident is connected.

