Victim in fatal shooting along Goodwood Boulevard identified

1 hour 9 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, February 16 2026 Feb 16, 2026 February 16, 2026 9:33 AM February 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and another injured following a fatal shooting along Goodwood Boulevard on Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 13400 block of Goodwood Boulevard near South Flannery Road, killing 43-year-old Joshua Young.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Young was originally the victim of a hit-and-run. Officers said Young followed the driver to Goodwood Boulevard, where the shooting occurred. Upon arrival, officers found Young dead in the grass.

A woman injured in the shooting was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

