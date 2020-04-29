Victim dies after robbery on North Donmoor Avenue

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in May on North Donmoor Avenue.

The shooting claimed the life of 20-year-old Anaival Ac on May 30, however the shooting occurred on May 7 around 1:54 a.m. According to BRPD, Ac was shot after being robbed by an unknown suspect as he sat in a vehicle in the parking lot at 760 North Donmoor Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned black male, with a slim build and last seen fleeing the area on foot.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.