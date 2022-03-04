Vibrant new crosswalks improve safety, aesthetics through downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Crosswalks in downtown BR are getting a makeover!

Using funding from a grant by AARP, the Downtown Development District (DDD) is repainting crosswalks at four intersections along Third Street. The crosswalks will be dressed up with vibrant, high-visibility designs that the DDD says will improve safety and aesthetics in the heart of the Arts and Entertainment District.

“We’re doing four blocks starting on Convention Street, Florida Street, Laurel Street and Main Street all on the Third Street corridor inside the Arts and Entertainment District, and it’s going to provide a nice little visual aesthetic to the street and bring some life down here," said Casey Tate with the DDD.

The crosswalks are being added to complement the first one, painted in 2020, at the intersection of Third and Florida. The designs are said to be inspired by historic buildings and other elements of downtown.

“We used some of the designs from our wayfinding signage, so you’ll see this kind of Celtic logo, and that’s the inspiration we used on Florida Street a few years ago. It had such a good reception we decided to use it on four other blocks downtown," said Tate.

Surrounding businesses and residents alike are already showing support for the upgrades.

“We just finished the block on Main Street in front of Go Ride, the bike rental place, and they love it too, so it’s good seeing some feedback on social media."

Once the project is complete, the DDD plans to hold a community walk to show off their work.