Veterinarians cautioning dog owners about respiratory illness seen across US

BATON ROUGE- A dog illness spreading through the US has yet to make its way to Louisiana, but experts are cautioning owners to keep their dogs away from other furry friends.

Vets are referring to the illness as Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex. It has been diagnosed in 14 states, but no cases have been reported in Louisiana. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, and discharge in their eyes and nose.

"The infection is spread through droplets and is an infectious disease and contagious," Dean of LSU Veterinary Medicine, Oliver Garden, said.

Garden encourages dog owners to refrain from bringing their pets to highly-populated areas such as the dog park, boarding kennels and doggy daycares.

