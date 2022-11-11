Veterans Day event in Plaquemine honors those who served, helps those who are serving

PLAQUEMINE - Over the last week, the Plaquemine community has been working together to prepare a special event to honor Veterans Day.

Guest speakers including John Bel Edwards will be in attendance at one of the biggest honorary events for veterans in Louisiana, taking place at Plaquemine City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.

Features like drill performances, a new Honor Guard van, a wall commemorating generations of service, and a close-up look at a Vietnam-era helicopter, one of the last of its kind, will be at the event.

Donations will also be collected for active military personnel.

The event promises to be one of the most unique Veterans Day experiences this year.