Vehicle hit by train, one person taken to hospital

PORT ALLEN - One person was taken a hospital after a vehicle they were in was hit by a train in West Baton Rouge on Thursday.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the collision happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of La. 1 and Antonio Road.

Deputies said that the person had mild to moderate injuries. No more information about the wreck was immediately available.