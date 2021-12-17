69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vehicle fire on I-55 (northbound) near LaPlace causes slowdown

2 hours 56 minutes ago Friday, December 17 2021 Dec 17, 2021 December 17, 2021 6:43 AM December 17, 2021 in News
Source: Total Traffic
By: Paula Jones

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST - A vehicle Fire on I-55 northbound between LaPlace and Ruddock has one lane blocked.

The right lane is blocked, though the vehicle fire has been extinguished and the left lane, which was temporarily closed, is now open.

Congestion from this incident has reached one mile.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

