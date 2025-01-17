Vandalism at community center a repeating issue that may not be fixable now

BATON ROUGE - The Jewel J. Newman Community Center was broken into sometime overnight, and officials say it's not the first time this has happened.

Anthony Kenney with the center said the vandalism won't deter the facility from operating and helping those in need. He is sure BRPD will catch those responsible for the vandalism.

Police said they may not be able to do much.

Police said the community center is not a secure building and that there are no big locks on the doors at night and there are no surveillance cameras.

Police said Councilwoman Chauna Banks, who represents the area where the community center is, has requested that BRPD station an officer at the center around the clock to deter break-ins and vandalism, but BRPD does not have the resources to do so.

Kenney wants the community center to be a safe space.

"We have to make sure the resources are in place so whoever is doing this, they don't have to burglarize or enter a community center."