Vaccination efforts ramp up at Ochsner Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Ochsner Baton Rouge was able to open its vaccine clinic on Saturday due to the unexpected extra dosages they received.

For 16-year-old Taylor Sacco, Saturday was day of relief.



"It's just a relief to feel protected. I go to school every day with over 2000 students. I work in the service industry and with children as well. I'm around people all the time, and the vaccine makes me feel 100 times safer," said Sacco.



Sacco received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.



"I had to hop on top of it. Any chance I can get to get the vaccine, I want to do it as soon as I can to do my part in reducing the spread," said Sacco.



The teenager says things have been especially tough throughout the pandemic and that the clinic served as the light at the end of a long and dark tunnel.



"In the end, you have to try to do your part to reduce this. We have to try to get life back to normal at some point," Sacco said.



With an expanded supply, Ochsner Baton Rouge was able to serve the shot to around 800 people.



"The state calls us frequently saying they have unused doses in the community, and asks us if we can use it. Our answer is always yes, so we open up an extra day and get people vaccinated."



A full list of vaccine criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.