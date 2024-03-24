59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant house fire off N. Acadian ruled arson

Sunday, March 24 2024
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say the fire that burned down a vacant house off N. Acadian Thruway Saturday night was arson.

Baton Rouge firefighters responded to the scene on Dalton Road at 10:30 p.m., where they found a chair on fire in the living room. The fire spread to the roof but was brought under control before it could damage neighboring houses.

Anyone with information on the arson is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or BRFD Investigators at (225)389-2050.

