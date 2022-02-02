65°
Vacant home deemed total loss after fire Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was deemed a total loss by fire officials after a fire Wednesday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started shortly before 6 p.m. and the vacant home on Hammond Street was engulfed in flames.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.
