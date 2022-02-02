66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant home deemed total loss after fire Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday, February 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was deemed a total loss by fire officials after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started shortly before 6 p.m. and the vacant home on Hammond Street was engulfed in flames. 

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire. 

