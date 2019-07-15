80°
Latest Weather Blog
USPS restores mail delivery, retail operations after Barry
LOUISIANA - Officials have announced the resumption of mail delivery and retail operations which were temporarily suspended due to the recent severe weather.
Services will resume in the following areas:
Acadia
Allen
Ascension Parish
Assumption Parish
Beauregard Parish
Calcasieu Parish
Cameron Parish
East Baton Rouge Parish
Jefferson Davis Parish
Jefferson Parish
Iberia Parish
Iberville Parish
Lafayette
Lafourche Parish
Livingston Parish
Orleans Parish
Plaquemines
Pointe Coupee Parish
St. Bernard Parish
St. Charles Parish
St. Helena Parish
St. James Parish
St. John the Baptist Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Tangipahoa Parish
Terrebonne Parish
Vermilion Parish
West Baton Rouge Parish
West Feliciana Parish
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power outages for some could linger for a few days, Entergy warns
-
Deaf sign language interpreter speaks more directly to his audience
-
Body found in field near apartment complex after reported shooting on Hanks...
-
Video of ominous storm system in BR recorded from Ascension
-
Gator wrangler: Dog protects home from intruder