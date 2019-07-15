80°
USPS restores mail delivery, retail operations after Barry

1 hour 39 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, July 15 2019 Jul 15, 2019 July 15, 2019 7:18 AM July 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LOUISIANA - Officials have announced the resumption of mail delivery and retail operations which were temporarily suspended due to the recent severe weather.

Services will resume in the following areas:

Acadia

Allen

Ascension Parish 

Assumption Parish 

Beauregard Parish 

Calcasieu Parish 

Cameron Parish 

East Baton Rouge Parish 

Jefferson Davis Parish 

Jefferson Parish 

Iberia Parish 

Iberville Parish 

Lafayette

Lafourche Parish 

Livingston Parish

Orleans Parish 

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee Parish 

St. Bernard Parish 

St. Charles Parish 

St. Helena Parish 

St. James Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish 

St. Landry Parish 

St. Martin Parish 

St. Mary Parish 

Tangipahoa Parish 

Terrebonne Parish 

Vermilion Parish 

West Baton Rouge Parish 

West Feliciana Parish 

