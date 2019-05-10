74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

USDA offers low interest loans for farmers impacted by natural disasters

15 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, May 10 2019 May 10, 2019 May 10, 2019 12:21 PM May 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Some Louisiana and Mississippi agriculture produces who lost property as a result of natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans.

Many people in Wilkinson Country, Mississippi, incurred losses caused by a tornado that happened on April 7, 2019.  Producers in the contiguous counties of Adams, Amite, and Franklin also reported damage.

Producers in East Feliciana and West Feliciana Parishes are also eligible to apply for emergency loans. 

Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock.  Applications are due December 30.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property "essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses."

Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fences, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Click here for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days