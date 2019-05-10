USDA offers low interest loans for farmers impacted by natural disasters

BATON ROUGE - Some Louisiana and Mississippi agriculture produces who lost property as a result of natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans.

Many people in Wilkinson Country, Mississippi, incurred losses caused by a tornado that happened on April 7, 2019. Producers in the contiguous counties of Adams, Amite, and Franklin also reported damage.

Producers in East Feliciana and West Feliciana Parishes are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due December 30.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property "essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses."

Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fences, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Click here for more information.