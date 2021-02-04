65°
US marshal shot, injured while serving arrest warrant in Baltimore

2 hours 18 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, February 04 2021
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland - A US marshal was shot Thursday (Feb. 4) morning while serving an arrest warrant in Maryland, according to a tweet from the Baltimore Police Department.

CNN reports that the incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. as officials were serving an arrest warrant for a fugitive wanted on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery, according to Don Snider, Commander of the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

While serving the warrant, the fugitive reportedly opened fire on deputies and officials returned fire.  

During the incident, one deputy was shot and rushed to Shock Trauma hospital with serious injuries.

According to US Marshals, this deputy is currently recovering from surgery and the suspect was declared dead shortly after being shot.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of N. Mount St. in Baltimore, according to a tweet from the Baltimore Police Department.

