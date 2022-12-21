US Marshal plan to seize Tigerland property for violating mortgage requirements

BATON ROUGE - A Tigerland property that caught fire last night and has a history of attracting crime is in the process of foreclosing and will be seized by the US Marshal next month.

According to federal court documents, the property borrower is in trouble for failing to make monthly payments and not completing property improvements. The borrower, Earl Alvin LLC has already racked up at least $44,000 in late fees. A federal judge has ordered the property be seized by the US Marshal and Trigild Property Management, LLC, to be the keeper of the property and assume all mortgage requirements.

There are more than 300 units in Tiger Plaza. Of those, few are occupied by paying tenants. Up until last week, Monika Sandlin lived there and contacted 2 On Your Side about the safety concerns she had.

"We've had police officers at the apartment complex once or twice a week and that's for other things, things I don't know about," Sandlin said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to Tiger Plaza more than 400 times in 2021 and so far this year has visited the property more than 260 times.

Tiger Plaza has also been on the radar of District Attorney Hillar Moore, who has been in contact with the management company requesting they make changes. In November, Moore told 2 On Your Side he was hopeful that they'd turn it around.

Last month, the property on Alvin Dark Avenue lost its Section 8 Certification.

"Something needs to be done. They're collecting money for rent and yet they're not doing anything to actually put the rent where it's supposed to go to," Sandlin said.

That appears to have caught up with the owners who are now in the hole for thousands.

The new management company will take over in mid-January.