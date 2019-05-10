US Attorney General to address civil rights and community relations

BATON ROUGE - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will meet first responders and civil rights leaders in a roundtable discussion Friday morning in Baton Rouge.

The Department of Justice has called for the meeting to talk about community relations. The discussion will held at First United Methodist Church around 9 a.m.

The department is handling the investigation into the shooting death of Alton Sterling by Baton Rouge Police in early July. The details of the shooting sparked days of protests.

More than a week following the shooting, two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy were shot and killed in an ambush.

Following the discussion, Lynch will meet and hold a news conference with U.S. Attorney Walt Green to talk about her visit in Baton Rouge.