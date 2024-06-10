80°
US 61 reopens in West Feliciana Parish after flooding

6 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, October 22 2017 Oct 22, 2017 October 22, 2017 3:34 PM October 22, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Louisiana State Police

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Highway 61 has reopened in West Feliciana Parish after high water levels shut down the roadway Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the highway was closed near Thompson Creek Sunday after heavy rainfall prompted flooding in the area.

The water levels have since receded and the roadway has been reopened as of 3:24 p.m. Sunday.

