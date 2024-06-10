US 61 reopens in West Feliciana Parish after flooding

Photo: Louisiana State Police

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Highway 61 has reopened in West Feliciana Parish after high water levels shut down the roadway Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the highway was closed near Thompson Creek Sunday after heavy rainfall prompted flooding in the area.

The water levels have since receded and the roadway has been reopened as of 3:24 p.m. Sunday.