Urban Meyer fired as head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - After only 13 games, the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars have fired head football coach Urban Meyer.

CNN cited team owner Shad Khan as confirming the firing with the following statement: "After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone.

I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen."

The team's offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell, will step in to serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

Meyer's tenure with the Florida team was rife with controversy. On Wednesday of this week, for example, former kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during a practice in August.

Lambo, who was released by the team in October after missing all three of his field-goal attempts in Weeks 1-3, described the incident to the Tampa Bay Times, saying Meyer came up to him while he was stretching and said, "Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!"

"And kicks me in the leg," Lambo said of Meyer.

According to the Times, Meyer denied the accusation.

Back in October, videos surfaced that appeared to show 57-year-old Meyer, who is married, flirting with and touching a woman at a bar.

After the video was shared online, Meyer apologized to his team for being an unwelcome distraction.

Before this incident, in February Meyer caused controversy by hiring a strength and conditioning coach who'd been accused of bullying Black players.

Despite public criticism, Meyer hired Chris Doyle, a former University of Iowa coach who'd been placed on administrative leave by the school in June 2020 after several former Iowa players accused him of racism.

But shortly after hiring Doyle, Meyer announced Doyle's resignation from the Jaguars, saying he didn't want to be a distraction.

In Meyer's only season with the Jaguars, the team went 2-11, its 10th season with double-digit losses in the past 11 years.

According to Khan, Trent Baalke will remain on as general manager, working with Bevell "to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season."

The team hired Meyer in January, and his role with the Jaguars became his first opportunity as a head coach in the NFL following a college coaching career that included three national championships.