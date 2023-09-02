Upcoming Zachary and John Curtis football game canceled over contract issues

1 hour 3 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, September 02 2023 Sep 2, 2023 September 02, 2023 3:18 PM September 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - The Zachary High football team will have a bye week early in the season after some contract issues for an upcoming game with John Curtis caused the teams to cancel. 

John Curtis' football coach, J.T. Curtis, spoke to Catholic League Sports on Saturday. Curtis said that the two teams could not settle on a place to play the game scheduled for Sept. 8.  

"We could not get them to agree to come play in New Orleans," Curtis said. 

Trending News

Zachary Football head coach David Brewerton said the Broncos will be having an off week, while Curtis is looking for teams as far as Florida and Georgia to fill their schedule. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days