Upcoming Zachary and John Curtis football game canceled over contract issues

ZACHARY - The Zachary High football team will have a bye week early in the season after some contract issues for an upcoming game with John Curtis caused the teams to cancel.

John Curtis' football coach, J.T. Curtis, spoke to Catholic League Sports on Saturday. Curtis said that the two teams could not settle on a place to play the game scheduled for Sept. 8.

"We could not get them to agree to come play in New Orleans," Curtis said.

Next week’s battle of top teams, Zachary at John Curtis will not be played…here’s Coach JT Curtis on the situation @CurtisFootball1 @Curtis_Patriots @WGNOsports pic.twitter.com/dn1h04qTp7 — Catholic League Sports (@CatholicLeague_) September 2, 2023

Zachary Football head coach David Brewerton said the Broncos will be having an off week, while Curtis is looking for teams as far as Florida and Georgia to fill their schedule.