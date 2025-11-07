84°
University Lab School, Louisiana's first STEM-accredited school, celebrates 'STEAM Day'

By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - To honor International STEM Day, the University Lab School hosted a STEAM day celebration.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

All day long, students built their own structures, met robots, cared for a 'sick' patient, and more!

Director of the school, Rob Lyles, spoke on why events like these are important.

"We live in a technological culture and we are here to develop those students for the future. To solve problems that we probably can't even imagine right now but things that they will have to deal with," Lyles said.

University Lab is Louisiana's first STEM-accredited school.

