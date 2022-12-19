46°
Latest Weather Blog
Unidentified driver killed in fiery Covington crash on I-12 Sunday
COVINGTON - A person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning.
According to state police, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A Nissan and an International were both driving on I-12 when, for reasons reportedly still under investigation, the Nissan "became disabled ... with no lights on." The International hit the back of the Nissan, and the Nissan became fully engulfed in flames, killing the yet-unidentified driver.
The driver of the Nissan was unrestrained when the crash happened, and a toxicology sample was taken.
Trending News
The driver of the International was properly restrained and not intoxicated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Convenience store manager chases after alleged alcohol thieves; pursuit continues into woods...
-
Sorrento vehicle fire
-
Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton...
-
Non-profit making feminine hygiene products more accessible, working to combat 'period poverty'
-
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 with...
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Scotlandvill boys hoops edges McKinley 56-54
-
Dunham falls in DIII Select state title game to St. Charles Catholic...
-
Scotlandville girls rout Episcopal 57-27