ULL: COVID down, classes moving back to classrooms

Source: Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana university says its rate of positive COVID-19 tests is going down, and classes will begin moving back from online to classrooms on Monday.

All classes should be back to normal in two weeks, by Feb. 21, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette said in a news release Friday.

The school said intramural sports will resume. in-person student organization events may continue as long as masks are worn and proper social distancing can be maintained, it said.

The university continues to strongly encourage students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot. “This is especially important in preparation for Mardi Gras,” it said.

