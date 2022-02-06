46°
Latest Weather Blog
ULL: COVID down, classes moving back to classrooms
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana university says its rate of positive COVID-19 tests is going down, and classes will begin moving back from online to classrooms on Monday.
All classes should be back to normal in two weeks, by Feb. 21, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette said in a news release Friday.
The school said intramural sports will resume. in-person student organization events may continue as long as masks are worn and proper social distancing can be maintained, it said.
Trending News
The university continues to strongly encourage students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot. “This is especially important in preparation for Mardi Gras,” it said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local hockey team pushing to bring ice rink back to the capital...
-
Spanish Town ball making a comeback after COVID cancellation
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
DOTD planning to add HOV lanes to I-12 in coming years
-
St. George Fire Dept. expanding high water rescue fleet, more equipment coming