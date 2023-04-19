67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UL downs #1 LSU baseball, 8-5

11 hours 7 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, April 18 2023 Apr 18, 2023 April 18, 2023 10:22 PM April 18, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE, La. — For the first time since 2014, the Ragin Cajuns of Louisiana took down a top ranked team in the nation. LSU dropping their first midweek game of the year, falling 8-5 to UL-Lafayette on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

It was the first appearance for lefty Javen Coleman since having Tommy John surgery almost a year ago. The redshirt sophomore went just an inning but struck out two while not allowing a hit.

Tommy White was 4 for 5 on the night. Tre Morgan also pacing the Tiger offense with a 2 for 5 night, 2 RBI and a homerun.

LSU is now 29-7 overall, with ULL moves to 26-12.

Trending News

The Tigers will travel to Oxford, Ms. for a three-game series against Ole Miss beginning on Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days