U.S. Women's Soccer Team makes historic Olympic win
TOKYO, Japan - The United States Women’s National Team defeated Australia 4-3, Thursday, earning the bronze medal in women’s football at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
It's #bronze for @USWNT in the women's #football - their sixth Olympic medal!#StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/l0wFK3vsfo— Olympics (@Olympics) August 5, 2021
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe scored an unforgettable goal straight from a corner kick in the eighth minute to open the scoring for the US. The 36-year-old athlete went on to score again before the halftime break, a move that put the US ahead.
Carli Lloyd, 39, scored a brace of her own to give the U.S a three-goal lead and passed Abby Wambach to become the all-time leading scorer in USWNT Olympic history.
Thursday's victory marks the U.S. team's first bronze in Olympic history.
The historic win took place as Japan battles another, less positive, record-breaking occurrence. Tokyo reported 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases Thursday, marking a record number of infection cases since the pandemic began.
The new cases put the total for Tokyo at 236,138, which is about a quarter of the national total.
More than 14,000 people reported infections on Wednesday, for a total of 970,000.
Japan is one of 90 countries around the world where COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
Statistics indicate that the United States currently leads the world in the daily average number of new infections reported, accounting for one in every 6 infections reported worldwide each day.
