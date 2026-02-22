Deputies investigating fatal shooting of two teens after car crashes into LaPlace home

LAPLACE — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of two teens who were found shot to death in a car in LaPlace on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. to a call about a vehicle hitting a house on Yorktowne Drive. Upon their arrival, they discovered 18-year-old Daniel Robles De Medina and 17-year-old Gerard Garret unresponsive in a Toyota Camry.

Medina was identified as the driver of the vehicle, with Garret being found in the passenger seat.

Deputies said that the pair had been shot and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Based on evidence found inside the vehicle and cell phone conversations between the two teens, investigators believe that Medina and Garret shot each other during a dispute over an illegal narcotics deal.

According to deputies, two guns were found inside the vehicle along with shell casings that matched the recovered firearms.

One person was inside the home at the time of the crash. They were not injured.