U.S. Secretary of Education visits La. schools to discuss pandemic-related education issues

BATON ROUGE - Thursday morning United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Congressman Troy Carter toured two schools in East Baton Rouge Parish, starting with Glen Oaks High School.

Cardona spoke with school leaders about finding solutions on how to improve education after the pandemic turned the academic world upside down.

"Yes, we have taken a hit in education over the last 18 months," Cardona said. "We have asked our educators to switch 180 degrees and turn remote learning."

School district leaders say 2020 was a challenge because of distance learning and a drop in test scores. Compared to 2019, this year's LEAP Test results showed a five percent drop. More students have also been failing classes. Cardona says listening to students is the first step to making things better.

"We need to hear what they are experiences," Cardona said. "How did they experience the pandemic? And we need to make sure the school provides whatever tools they need."

Some students suggested mentorship programs, after-school tutoring, and summer activities.

"Our students are telling us, literally telling us, 'This is what we need,'" Cardona said. "And it's our jobs as educators, as we reopen schools, to really reimagine schools to make sure we are taking care of the whole child. Not just their academics but every need that they have."

Cardona says changes such as dual enrollment programs, allowing students to earn college credit while in high school, are ways to improve their education.

"The evolution of our high schools is something I have been talking a lot about and we are seeing examples of that here already," Cardona said.

Secretary Cardona also visited Mckinley Middle Magnet. He will be in New Orleans Friday.