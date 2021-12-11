U-High wins state title game over E.D. White

The University High Cubs took out E.D. White in the Division 2 Select state title game on Friday on Cajun Field in Lafayette.

Andy Martin's team leaned on their defense and made the critical plays when they counted to secure the 14-7 victory.

Cubs quarterback Blake Abney was named the games most outstanding player, however coach Martin credited the the Cubs defense as the key to stopping the Cardinals and securing the win.