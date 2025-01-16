Two women arrested, one accused of punching principal at Iberville Elementary

PLAQUEMINE — Two women were arrested the day after an Iberville Elementary basketball game that occurred on Monday, Jan. 13 after one allegedly punched the school's principal, according to the Plaquemine Police Department.

According to Plaquemine Police officials, one of the women, Alessia Parker, 33, had multiple children with her and one of them kept running onto the court during the game. Teachers and school officials attempted to stop the child from running onto the court multiple times.

Jeanne Medine, the principal, approached Parker about the child running onto the court when Parker allegedly punched Medine.

According to Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio, Medine had minor injuries, including a busted lip. Medine was at work the next day after receiving medical attention.

Jamecia Godchaux, 37, was also involved, and officials said she was screaming and allegedly attempted to attack Medine as well.

Godchaux and Parker left the game and Plaquemine Police attained a warrant for their arrest. Chief Engolio said when officers called Parker, she initially would not come in. However, she went to the police department the next day. Godchaux had to be located by officers and allegedly made threats to the officers.

Parker faces charges of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, and battery of a school teacher. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Godchaux is faced with assault on a school teacher, disturbing the peace, battery of a school teacher, resisting an officer, four counts of threatening a law enforcement officer, and four counts of failing to honor a written promise to appear. Her bond is set at over $11,000.