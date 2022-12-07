65°
Two units damaged in overnight apartment fire
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to an overnight apartment fire in Baton Rouge.
The fire was reported around 12:20 a.m. at a building in the 11400 block of Bard Avenue. Fire officials say two out of the four units at the location were damaged by the fire.
Crews were able control the blaze around 12:40 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
