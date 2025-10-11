Two teenagers arrested for murder, armed robbery after shooting that left a 17-year-old dead

Raffety (left), Grandberry (right)

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested two teenagers, who investigators believe were involved in the death of a 17-year-old last Saturday.

Micah Booker, 17 was shot and killed on Oct. 4. According to police records, Booker was seen on video with a group of four others during an armed robbery as was one of the suspected assailants at the time of his death.

Video surveillance showed one of the assailants robbing one of the victims at gunpoint while a group threw the second victim to the ground in an attempt to take his gun.

The video also showed the suspects leaving in a vehicle owned by Kaleb Raffety, 17. Investigation of Raffety led detectives to learn that Kobe Grandberry, 17, was one of the people with them that night.

Arrest documents said an interview with police revealed that Grandberry was there that night, but he told police that he was only involved in the robbery because he was afraid his friends would get shot while fighting for the victim's gun.

Grandberry can be seen on video pistol-whipping, firing a handgun and trying to wrestle the gun away from the victim, according to police records.

The victim claimed that one of the assailants dropped their firearm while fighting him, and he picked it up and fired at the assailants in self-defense, causing them to run away.

The two teens were arrested on charges of armed robbery and first-degree murder.