Two teenage girls killed in crash caused by lengthy, multi-parish police chase that ended on I-10 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed in a crash caused by a lengthy, multi-parish police chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started on Blackwell Drive in the capital city, with officers pursuing a suspect for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. A witness shared images of police chasing a vehicle down Government Street between Acadian and downtown.

At some point, the pursuit ended up in West Baton Rouge Parish and resulted in a deadly crash in Brusly, not far from the police station. It claimed the lives of two girls who were students at Brusly High, according to the sheriff's office. The exact cause of the wreck was not immediately available.

The chase ended back in East Baton Rouge, as police briefly closed I-10 East near Dalrymple, and a handful of officers gathered at the exit. Police units were seen blocking multiple lanes where they appear to have stopped the suspect's vehicle.

Pictures shared with WBRZ show what appeared to be an SUV surrounded by police vehicles in the roadway. BRPD said the suspect was taken into custody.

Both east and westbound lanes of I-10 were slowed as the activity unfolded.

Monitor traffic conditions below:

Click here to see WBRZ's live traffic map

See live traffic updates here:

Tweets by BR_Traffic