DA says officer involved in deadly crash during pursuit has 'a lot of questions to answer'

Tyquel Zanders

BRUSLY - After an Addis police officer was involved in a deadly crash during a high-speed chase Saturday, District Attorney Tony Clayton says that officer now has "a lot of questions to answer."

Sunday, Clayton said the following about the officer's role in the crash that killed two Brusly High students: “That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence. The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts.”

Witnesses told WBRZ that while pursuing suspect Tyquel Zanders, the Addis police officer ran a red light on LA 1 in Brusly and struck the victims' vehicle, pushing them into the median.

The crash claimed the lives of 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill. Maggie's brother, Liam Dunn, was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and he was last reported to be in critical condition.

The chase started in a Baton Rouge neighborhood when Zanders stole a family member's vehicle. He led authorities through East and West Baton Rouge, and police ultimately stopped Zanders on I-10 back in the capital city.