Two St. Mary schools closed early because of sewer problems

FRANKLIN - Two St. Mary Parish schools dismissed early Friday due to sewer system problems, according to parish officials.

Franklin Junior High and W.P. Foster Elementary dismissed at 9:30 a.m., according to the parish Office of Emergency Preparedness. The sewer problems and expected heavy rain made the closures necessary.

Students were sent home with assignments and with a "to-go" lunch, authorities said.